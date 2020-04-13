Special note: The board will only accept written public comment for the April 13 meeting. Send written comments or testimony to Aaron Duff via email at aaron.duff@miltfree.k12.or.us. Clearly label the subject line as “public comment” or “testimony” and include the topic.
CONSENT AGENDA: Financial report; donations.
REPORTS: Superintendent Aaron Duff, including district update, enrollment.
ACTION: Temporary change in school board meetings policy for in-person attendance; staff resignation; budget calendar update.