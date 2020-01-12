RETIREMENT: Recognize Bob White for time served on the fire department.
FINANCIAL REPORT: Present Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
ELECTRIC REPORT: Present electric department status update by Mike Watkins.
SPLASH PAD: Splash pad project organized and sponsored by the Milton-Freewater Rotary Club, presented by Rotary President Molly Hasenbank.
COMP PLAN: Public discussion and amendment of the Comprehensive Plan map from residential to commercial for property located at 629 S. Main St. and Northeast Eighth Avenue and Ward Street.