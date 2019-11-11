BUSINESS: Authorize a new liquor license for La Ramada restaurant, relocating to 190 S. Main St.
UTILITY: Update job description of utility worker.
ELECTRICAL: Authorize a contract with OS Engineering to provide a system planning study of the electrical facilities operated by Milton-Freewater City Lights and Power.
GOLF: Amend rates of golf course to provide a monthly fee option of $20 for trail fees and $35 for cart barn rentals.
WATER: Authorize agreement with Oregon Safe Drinking Water Fund to finance a waterline extension to the north of city limits.