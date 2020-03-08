OATH: Oath of office for John Lyon, City Council Ward 1.
FLOOD: Expressing appreciation to all who helped during the Feb. 7 floods.
BUSINESS: Authorize signature to agreement with Young Men’s Christian Association of Walla Walla for lifeguarding services for the Aquatic Center.
BUSINESS: Amending of the engineering agreement with Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc. for the Locust Mobile Village Water Line Extension project and change with Premier Excavation, and with the Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority for the Locust Mobile Village Water Line Extension project.