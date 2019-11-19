CONSENT AGENDA: $500 donation for band program; $1,750 donation for Camp Wooten.
REPORTS: Associated Student Body; school administrators; Superintendent Doug Johnson, including school board professional development, superintendent position description, athletics, levies; budget.
DISCUSSION: Policies review, including professional boundaries between staff and students, dangerous weapons on school grounds, use of tobacco and other nicotine products, and vaping devices, family, medical and maternity leave, rental of district property.
ACTION: Debt service transfer; executive session to review applicants for board position.