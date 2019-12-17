CONSENT AGENDA: December accounts payable and payroll; resignation of four coaches; hire of middle school assistant basketball coach.
REPORTS: Associated Student Body; administrators; Superintendent Doug Johnson, including facilities, capital project update, learning levy in 2020, Dayton-Waitsburg athletic combine, teacher on special assignment; budget.
DISCUSSION: Policies including maintaining staff-student boundaries, dangerous weapons on school property, use of nicotine delivery methods, family-medical-maternity leave and rental or lease of district property.
ACTION: Oath of office for re-elected board members; teaching position; athletic combine.