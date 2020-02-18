CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable; Columbia County treasurer operating policies.
REPORTS: Associated Student Body; Dayton High School Principal Kristina Brown; Dayton Elementary School Principal and Superintendent Doug Johnson, including emergency school closure makeup day, use of school facilities and levy review; budget.
DISCUSSION: Policies review, including notification of threats of violence or harm, school-based threat assessment, interrogation of student on campus, students and telecommunication devices.
ACTION ITEMS: Contract for incoming superintendent; Dayton-Waitsburg mascot; above-mentioned policies; Highly Capable program for 2020-2021.