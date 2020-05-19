CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; donations; medical leave request.
REPORTS: School administrators; Superintendent Doug Johnson, including a continuous learning for elementary and secondary grades, instruction hours emergency waiver, budget update, COVID-19 closure update, graduation; budget status.
ACTION ITEMS: Teacher instruction; emergency waiver of teaching hours; continuous learning plan; delegating authority to Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association; 2020-2021, 2021-2022 school calendars.