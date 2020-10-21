Note, this meeting is in-person. No virtual attendance option is available.
REPORTS: Receive reports from the ASB, principals, superintendent, and a budget update.
POLICY REVIEW: Review of policies regarding: ASB; sexual harassment of students, nutrition, health and physical education.
ACTION ITEMS: Consider action on the district's reopening policy, a change order and tax clarification for the elementary roof project, and certification of compliance of basic ed.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: The board will conduct a closed session for a performance review of the superintendent.