PROPERTY TAX: Public hearing will be held to review and receive comment on proposed revenue sources including a 1% increase in property taxes in support of the city’s 2020 preliminary budget.
SAFETY: Public safety updates on code compliance, fireworks, semi-truck parking on residential streets and installation of a streetlight at 1114 S. Third St.
STREET: Jim Costello, director of Public Works, will present the East Clay Street improvement project.
HOUSING: Meagan Bailey, director of Planning and Community Development will present an update to the City Council of the 2019 Comprehensive Plan. She will request the City Council vote on appointment of a City Council member to serve as chair of the Affordable Housing Commission. She will also request the City Council vote on adopting the 2019 Comprehensive Plan including; amending the docketing provisions, adopting zoning amendments and declaring intent to adopt legislation to authorize a sales and use tax for affordable and supportive housing per senate House Bill 1406.
WASTEWATER: Mayor Zac Weatherford will present updates on the wastewater treatment plant project. City will receive an award for Association of Washington Cities Risk Management Safety Award and a project grant of $500 for loss prevention.