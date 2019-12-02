WASTEWATER: Wastewater treatment plant project update and discussion with Department of Ecology representatives Lucy Peterschmidt, Cynthia Wall, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation representative Anton Chiono and Washington Water Trust representative Kristina Ribellia.
BUDGET: Public discussion of 2020 final budget and adoption.
FIREWORKS: Public Safety Chairman Dain Nysoe will present a fireworks ordinance update and an update regarding a request to eliminate semi-truck parking on city streets.
SALARY: Adopt the 2020 salary schedule for non-contractual city employees.