DISCUSSION/ACTION ITEMS: Interlocal agreement between the Port of Columbia and the city for use of COVID-19 relief funds; interlocal agreement between Columbia County and the city for public works services.
Prescott School District superintendent hopes for return to in-person instruction, braces for distance learning
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Prescott School District’s new Principal and Superintendent Justin Bradf… Click or tap here to read more
Jeremy Burnham
Reporter
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Another person in Umatilla County died as a result of COVID-19, health o… Click or tap here to read more
Jedidiah Maynes
-
- 1 min to read
Russia plans to register a coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 10-12, clearing t… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Three more elderly Umatilla County residents with underlying health cond… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 2 min to read
There is one predictable element that COVID-19 has provided to schools’ … Click or tap here to read more
Jeremy Burnham
Reporter
