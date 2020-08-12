CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of past meeting minutes, approval of claims voucher warrants, confirmation of mayor’s declaration proclaiming September 2020 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT: Request by the Columbia County food bank to utilize additional space within the old Fire Station Garage.
ACTION ITEMS: Resolution authorizing the mayor to extend a contract with the State of Washington Department of Corrections; resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a Washington State Department of Transportation supplemental agreement; Public works resolution; resolution authorizing an interagency agreement between the city and the Washington State Department Of Enterprise Services.