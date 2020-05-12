To join the ZOOM meeting go to ubne.ws/daytonmeeting.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Presentations from Martha Lanman from Columbia County Public Health, Jennie Dickinson from Port of Columbia and Molly Weatherhill-Tate from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

ACTION: Items for Council consideration and action.

REPORTS: Mayor will give reports and comments; the standing committee will give reports and comments and city departments will give reports to the Council.

COVID-19 POLICY: Discuss a water shut-off policy.

FEMA UPDATE: Consider accepting a contract appointment of engineer funding opportunities.

MAIN STREET: Vote on approving acceptance of Main Street grant funds for Long Branch Cafe & Saloon.

GRANT: Vote on approving acceptance of Awere Grant for the Parks and Recreation Department and the library.

DOC: Vote on approving the Department of Corrections work program agreement for creek cleanup.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.