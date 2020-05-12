To join the ZOOM meeting go to ubne.ws/daytonmeeting.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Presentations from Martha Lanman from Columbia County Public Health, Jennie Dickinson from Port of Columbia and Molly Weatherhill-Tate from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.
ACTION: Items for Council consideration and action.
REPORTS: Mayor will give reports and comments; the standing committee will give reports and comments and city departments will give reports to the Council.
COVID-19 POLICY: Discuss a water shut-off policy.
FEMA UPDATE: Consider accepting a contract appointment of engineer funding opportunities.
MAIN STREET: Vote on approving acceptance of Main Street grant funds for Long Branch Cafe & Saloon.
GRANT: Vote on approving acceptance of Awere Grant for the Parks and Recreation Department and the library.
DOC: Vote on approving the Department of Corrections work program agreement for creek cleanup.