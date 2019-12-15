PLANNING: Discuss Planning Commission appointment/reappointment, affordable housing tax credit, census update, and department updates.

HEALTH: Discuss public health solid waste storage, handling and facilities updates.

RECESS: Noon break for lunch, reconvene at 1:15 p.m.

PUBLIC WORKS: Fee schedule updates for Public Works.

CONSTRUCTION: Discuss 2020-2026 construction program, 2020 arterial preservation program and six-year transportation improvement program.

BUDGET: Public discussion and adoption of 2020 budget.

SALARY: Discuss commissioners salary for 2023.