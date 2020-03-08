HEALTH: Declare emergency with Columbia County Public Health at 12:00 p.m.

COURTHOUSE: Discuss senior center repairs at 12:30 p.m. and establish a petty cash account for the superior court clerk’s office.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.