HEALTH: Declare emergency with Columbia County Public Health at 12:00 p.m.
COURTHOUSE: Discuss senior center repairs at 12:30 p.m. and establish a petty cash account for the superior court clerk’s office.
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Gesa Power House Theatre presents a screening of the 2019 documentary film "Human Nature" on… Read more