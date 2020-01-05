HOUSING: Public discussion on affordable and supportive housing tax credit.

CLOSED SESSION: Executive session at 10 a.m. to discuss contract negotiations; reconvene at 10:30 a.m.

FACILITIES: Discuss 2020-2025 Facility Capital Improvement Plan.

ROADS: Discuss Turner and Whetstone Intersection Project.

PAVILION: Discuss Pavilion Restroom Improvement Project.

911: Discuss 911 Updates, USDA Grant progress, and new hire progress.

WSU EXTENSION: Richard Di Larenzo will present information on the extension office building lease.

ATTORNEY: Discuss conflict attorney pay.