EMS LEVY: Discussion of emergency medical service levy led by Fire Dist. 3 Chief Jeromy Phinney.

PUBLIC WORKS: Discuss Parks and Recreation organizational change.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Discuss Emergency Management/E911 update, radio system, safety committee and hiring process with Columbia County Emergency Management.

HEALTH: Update from Cindy Wolski from the Walla Walla Department of Community Health.

RECESS: Recess from 11:30 a.m. until noon.

LEGISLATURE: Hear legislative updates from U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Wash.

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.