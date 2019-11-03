EMS LEVY: Discussion of emergency medical service levy led by Fire Dist. 3 Chief Jeromy Phinney.
PUBLIC WORKS: Discuss Parks and Recreation organizational change.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Discuss Emergency Management/E911 update, radio system, safety committee and hiring process with Columbia County Emergency Management.
HEALTH: Update from Cindy Wolski from the Walla Walla Department of Community Health.
RECESS: Recess from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
LEGISLATURE: Hear legislative updates from U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Wash.