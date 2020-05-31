The Columbia County commissioner’s office will remain closed to the public during the quarantine period. To attend the ZOOM meeting go to ubne.ws/3gC1Tzq.
PROSECUTOR: Potential executive session on personnel and potential litigation.
COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE: Discuss a remodel at the Public Health building.
AUDITOR: Consider contract approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH: Consider appointment of board of health chairman, acceptance of a recommendation to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 and board of health approval.