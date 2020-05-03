The Columbia County commissioner’s office will remain closed to the public during the quarantine period. To attend the ZOOM meeting go to ubne.ws/columbiacounty.
HEALTH: Update from Columbia County Public Health.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Update form Columbia County Emergency Management.
PUBLIC WORKS: Discussion with Columbia County Public Works Department about parks and recreation status report, fee schedule and budget discussion, a lease agreement amendment for the Touchet Valley Golf Course and other updates.