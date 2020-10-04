The public may attend via Zoom. In-person attendance limited to people on the agenda. Zoom URL: ubne.ws/2Smi49d
FLOOD CONTROL: Resolutions establishing operational procedures, authorizing two interlocal agreements, authorizing flood improvements and declaring an emergency.
PUBLIC WORKS: 2021 employee benefits package, preliminary county road budget, county road update, resolutions authorizing two interlocal agreements, establishing solid waste rates and authorizing winter closures of certain Columbia County roads.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Law and justice update, staffing updates, salary project and vehicle replacement.
FINANCE COMMITTEE: Third quarter update.
AGENCY REPORTS: Deb Hays from the city of Dayton and Martha Lanman from county Public Health.
COUNTY MAINTENANCE: HVAC project and public health building financial review.