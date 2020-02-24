BIKES: Execute a contract with Anderson Perry for $150,000 for engineering, property acquisition, construction engineering and material testing services for the four bikes phase two project with a 20% contingency for $180,000. This project will install sidewalks, a cycle track and pedestrian lighting on Fourth Street between College Avenue and Academy Way.

GRANT: Authorize and fully support the Community Economic Revitalization Board Grant/Loan Application via the Prospective Development Program.

CORRECTIONS: Approve proposal with state Department of Corrections Class V Community Restitution Program.

VEHICLE: Authorize the purchase of a 2009 International 7400 single axle with drop axle dump truck for $95,900 and the surplus of a 1987 Chevrolet dump truck.

GRANT: Authorize acceptance of the Wildhorse Foundation Grant for the acquisition of two security cameras.

