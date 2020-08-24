CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of past meeting minutes, approval of payroll and accounts payable, approval of 2020-21 contracts, approval of 2020-21 food prices, approval of high school course offerings, approval of minimum basic education requirements, approval of athletic pay schedule, approval of new hires and resignations.
REPORTS: Superintendent’s report — including update on the return to school and review of Walla Walla Valley Education Association collective bargaining agreement, principal’s report, activities and athletics updates.
REVIEW ITEMS: Review board procedures on student records, student immunization and life-threatening health conditions.
ACTION ITEMS: Approval of certificated collective bargaining agreement.