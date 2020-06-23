INTRODUCTION/INFORMATION: Setting the next meeting of the board for July 28, WSSDA annual conference, Nov. 18-21 in Spokane; surplus sale, Aug. 13.
REPORTS: Superintendent's report, building condition update, first and second reading of board policies, board procedures, superintendent's report and recommendation for district office restructuring and position elimination based on programmatic and staffing needs.
ACTION ITEMS: Superintendent's report and recommendation for district office restructuring and position elimination based on programmatic and staffing needs, building condition assessment, approval of ESE of bargaining agreement 2020-21.