CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable; board policies updates; extra-curricular hires; resignations.
REPORTS: Superintendent James Fry, including possible portable classroom for Davis Elementary School; levy review; principals Mark Ferraro, Scott Kasenga and Robert Aguilar; communications; new bus quote of $151,774.
DISCUSSION: Policies update, including open-government trainings, service animals in schools, staff evaluation, work-day length and high school credit waivers.
ACTION ITEMS: Superintendent contract; bus purchase.
SERVICES: Approve funding for various services, software and hardware for the technology services department.
JAIL: Approve agreement between Walla Walla County and Dr. Kenneth Cole and Center for Psychological Service LLC. Authorize director of County Corrections to sign services agreement for inmate tablet system. Purchase scheduling management software, PlanIt Schedule, for corrections and court services.
CLOSED SESSION: Closed meeting at 11:15 to discuss potential litigation, recess at 12 p.m.
CLOSED SESSION: Closed meeting at 1:30 to discuss potential litigation, reconvene at 2 p.m.