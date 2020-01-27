Work session begins at 5:30 p.m. Discussion will include Sager Middle School’s systems of interventions and College Place High School graduation policy.
CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; budget.
REPORTS: Superintendent James Fry, including school board appreciation, transportation levy update, 2020-2021 school calendar; principals Mark Ferraro, Scott Kasenga and Robert Aguilar; communications; 2020 census presentation.
DISCUSSION: Board reorganization, including nominations and election of board chair and vice chair; first reading of board policies, including executive sessions, open government trainings, service animals in school, educational opportunities for students with a parent in military, learning assistance program, length of work day, sick leave, shared leave, staff evaluations; review of board policies.
ACTION: 2020-2021 school calendar.