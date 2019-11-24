CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable of $328,087; Associated Student Body fund payments of $15,565; capital projects fund payments of $23,448; coaching contracts pay schedules.
REPORTS: Superintendent James Fry, including holiday events, employee insurance benefits; school principals Mark Ferraro, Scott Kasenga and Robert Aguilar; communications director Heidi Wells; athletic director Kenneth James; human resource director Marissa Waddell.
DISCUSSION: Policies review, including parental administration of medical marijuana to a child during school hours, inclusive schools.