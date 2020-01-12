LIBRARY: Update by Rhonda Gould, executive director of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District.
DOWNTOWN: Approve addition of Downtown Catalyst Incentive Program to the College Place Municipal Code.
ACCESS: Approve arterial access from 12th Street for 134 SE 12th St. due to need for emergency vehicle access.
PROSECUTOR: Approve a contract increase for city prosecutor services from $1,800 per month to $3,050 per month beginning Jan. 1, 2020. City documents state the increase is because of a higher caseload as well as “historical cases languishing due to the performance of the prior prosecutor.”
SALARIES: Approve changes to 2020 salary ordinance and contract amendments, including various increases for city employees.
CULVERTS: Approve $200,000 grant application for five culverts along Garrison Creek, part of a state Fish & Wildlife Department program to remove fish barriers.
HIGHWAY SUPPORT: Adopt resolution of support for the U.S. Highway 12 Phase 7 project, which many think might be in jeopardy with the passage of Initiative 976 and its potential impacts to state transportation funds.
FIRE ENGINE: Authorize the finance director to use a portion of the proceeds from a maturing investment to payoff a fire engine bond with Community Bank of $270,000.