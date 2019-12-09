BUDGET: Take action on 2020 final budget.
FEES: Approve annual fee changes.
FACILITY PLAN: Approve six-year Capital Facility Plan.
EQUIPMENT PLAN: Approve 2020 to 2025 Equipment Replacement Plan.
TECH PLAN: Approve six-year plan for information technology.
RECREATION: Approve city contract with United Way of the Blue Mountains to handle the finances for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and with Campfire as the provider.
HEMP: Adopt a moratorium on industrial hemp so the city can do further research on whether commercial agricultural production of hemp is an appropriate land use in residential zones and how best to implement the state laws governing industrial hemp. The city will conduct a public hearing within 60 days of the adoption of this moratorium.
EVENTS: Declare certain events as official community events.
BUSINESS: Authorize the city to participate in the Walla Walla Valley Micro-Business Assistance Program.
SIDEWALK: Approve the mayor to execute an agreement with Transportation Improvement Board for the overlay of Meadowbrook Boulevard on the right-turn entry into the south entrance to Walmart for $287,894.
SECURITY: Approve Wildhorse Foundation Grant for $20,000 to acquire two i-4 POD Security Lines camera systems and install them in the intersections of 12th Street and College Avenue and at C Street and College Avenue.