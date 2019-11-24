INFRASTRUCTURE: Public meeting on 2020 Capital Facility Plan.
BUDGET: Public meeting on 2020 Preliminary Budget.
GARDEN: City will authorize lease for $1 to Walla Walla University for a community garden of 0.22 acres adjacent to the College Place Fire Department that was used as Veterans Park, which has now moved and expanded.
TREES: Authorize application for grant that would pay for the acquisition of 20 trees to be installed at Veterans Park.
TREES: Approve grant request for Department of Natural Resources 2020 Community Forestry Assistance. Would be used to create a plan to catalog location and information of existing trees, their maintenance and add to the city’s tree canopy.
IRRIGATION: Accept grant from the Department of Health to pay for an engineering consultant to conduct a feasibility study regarding consolidating the Green Tank Irrigation District system.
TAX: Accept recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Commission and provide the funding in the fiscal year 2020 budget.
WATER: Approve staff to apply for and the mayor to execute the supplemental Supplemental Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan agreements.