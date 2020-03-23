NOTE: The public may attend the meeting, with social distancing measures to be enforced. Council members will be offered an option to participate in the meeting in an online forum. More information on virtual attendance will be provided.
VIRUS: Police and fire chiefs to discuss the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATER: Authorize reimbursement of cost differential on installation of oversized water line on Southwest 12th Street.
STREET: Execute a contract with Walla Walla County for $30,000 for the chip sealing of Lambert Avenue, Spitzenburg Street, and Della Avenue.
WATER: Approve revised city standard specifications and drawings and stormwater facility standards.