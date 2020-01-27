HEMP: Public discussion on hemp moratorium.
WELL: Authorize to drill Well No. 6 to 800 feet for an additional $442,485 and authorize additional $243,678 for added costs with Schneider Equipment Inc.
LAMPERTI SIDEWALK: Execute contract with Don Jackson Excavation for $273,807 plus a 10% possible increase for a total project limit of $301,000 for the Lamperti Street Overlay and Sidewalk Project.
MEADOWBROOK SIDEWALK: Execute contract with Anderson Perry & Associates to design the Meadowbrook Boulevard Overlay and Sidewalk Project.
VEHICLE PURCHASES: Authorize the purchase of a 2020 Jeep Compass for a travel vehicle for $29,815 and the surplus of the Ford Taurus; the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for the water department for $37,450 plus HD flatbed for $4,110 and the surplus of the GMC pickup; and the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup for the street department for $37,456 and the surplus of the Chevrolet 1/2-ton pickup.
EFFLUENT APPLICATION: Execute contract with Jacobs, a project management firm out of Portland, to evaluate the city’s wastewater treatment plant farm for land application of treated effluent for a total of $32,000. This would include planning for which crops to plant and how much effluent would be used on the crops.