RECYCLING: Darrick Dietrich will present the Basin Disposal Annual Report on the recycling market.
DEVELOPMENT: Planning consultant Greg Dohrn will present the Unified Development Code and have a question and answer session.
MONUMENT: Approve city’s contribution of $10,000 to the Gold Star Families Monument Project. Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments honor the families of servicemen and women who died while serving in the military.
LEGISLATIVE AGENDAS: Adopt the 2020 state and federal legislative agendas.
VETERANS PARK: Authorize 1.67 acre property located at the toe of the bluff between Homestead Avenue and Doans Avenue behind Fourth Street for a community park and name it Veterans Park.
PLANNING CONTRACT: Accept contract amendment for professional planning services with G.R. Dohrn & Associates, not to exceed $125,000.
STORMWATER: Review the stormwater management program.
BUDGET: Draft 2020 to 2025 Capital Facility Plan, Equipment Replacement Plan, and Information Technology Plan.