POLICE: Annual report from Police Chief Troy Tomaras.

WATER: Approve amendment to agreement for services with RH2 Engineering Inc. to update the city's Comprehensive Water System Plan for $139,961 with a 10% contingency of $13,996 for a total authorization of $153,957.

PUBLIC WORKS: Execute a contract with Klicker Enterprises for $17,950 for the sealing of the multi-use path on Whitman Drive.

SIDEWALKS: Sign contract for services with Anderson Perry Engineers for final engineering work pending State Community Development Block Grant program approval.

PAY: Reimburse Marc Maiuri for water main upsize for $7,100.

