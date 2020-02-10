IRRIGATION DISTRICT: Authorize a contract with RH2 Engineering to complete a consolidation feasibility study between the city of College Place and the Green Tank Irrigation District.
ELECTRIC CHARGERS: Authorize a contract with Hays Electric for installation of electric vehicle chargers at the College Place Municipal Complex.
COMMUNITY CENTER: Sign the lease agreement with the College Place Lions Club for the Community Center Building.
POWER GRANT: Sign a grant agreement with Pacific Power for the Blue Sky Grant for up to $100,000.
STORMWATER: Execute the stormwater agreement with Hayden Homes LLC addressing Homestead Acres Phase 3D stormwater and groundwater systems.