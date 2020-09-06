College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/cpmeeting. Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748.
Public comment can be made by either phone or virtual meeting. Contact the clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8511 no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with name and address included.
YARD: August Yard of the Month recipients are Chad and Jody Washburn and daughter Danielle.
LITTER: Discuss the possibility of a litter ordinance.
SIDEWALKS: Discuss Safewalk College Place Project. The city was awarded a $67,500 grant from the Washington State Transportation Commission in 2019 to analyze sidewalk gaps and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps. Data was collected on sidewalk gaps in town, ADA ramps, ramps that don’t meet ADA, curb cuts and more. This data will build an ADA Transition Plan.
WATER: Discuss water conservation programming.
CARES FUNDS:City Administrator Mike Rizitiello will provide an overview of the additional funds being distributed from the federal coronavirus rescue package via the state Department of Commerce.
UTILITIES: Hear from the finance department on the water, wastewater and storm utility rate models for 2021-2027.