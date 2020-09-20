College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/cpmeeting. Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128/ Meeting ID Number: 996 4715 5331.
Public comment can be made by either phone or virtual meeting. Contact the clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8511 no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with name and address included.
BUSINESS GRANT: Vote on accepting a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce for up to $120,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the Microbusiness Assistance Grant Program with Mercy Corps Northwest.
STORMWATER GRANT: Vote on accepting a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce for up to $30,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for a stormwater study.
COVID-19 UPDATE: City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello will present an update on COVID-19 and wildfires.
LITTER: Vote on adopting an ordinance setting a sliding scale of penalties for purposefully littering in the city’s current municipal code.
CONTRACTS: Vote on authorizing a contract with JUB Engineers Inc. for the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board Light Industrial/Flex Study for $66,561; Hazardous Pipeline Geographic Information System work for $99,540; and to finalize the city’s stormwater plan for $18,000.