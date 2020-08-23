College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/cpmeeting. Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748.
LODGING TAX: Vote on reallocating funds previously designated for the 2020 Freedom Festival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus, and using the $6,000 for the new “light up the avenue” concept. The city plans to light up College Avenue and the municipal campus with a variety of light displays for the holidays after Thanksgiving week and keep them up through the end of the year.
DATA GRANT: Accept $99,540 from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will pay for quality control activities and tracking the location of assets for the city’s water, wastewater and tree networks. The grant will also pay for data management and to acquire survey grade GPS equipment.
LITTER: Discuss potentially adopting a litter ordinance.
SIDEWALK REPORT: Discuss report that analyzed sidewalk gaps and Americans with Disability Act ramps in the city.
INFORMATION REPORTS: Hear information reports from the College Place Police Department, the Community Development Department and the Public Works Department.