College Place City Council’s Tuesday special meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/cpmeeting. Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 ID#944 0301 7087.
BOND: Vote on contract for bond counsel services with Foster Garvey for $14,500. The funding package with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for the southwest sewer project requires the city to provide a revenue bond for $2.8 million. Garvey has previously worked for the city on debt issuance.
FINANCE: Vote to select WaFd, formerly Washington Federal, bank to provide interim financing for the loan portion of funding by the Department of Agriculture Rural Development on the southwest sewer project. The city was offered a funding package for the project by the USDA for $6.1 million. A portion of the funding will be a loan of $2.8 million and requires interim financing. Out of three banks, WaFd provides the lowest cost to the city.