College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/cpmeeting. call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748.
Public comment can be made by either phone or virtual meeting. Contact the clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8511 no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with name and address included.
APPOINTMENTS: Present Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board appointments.
YARD: Present Maria Garcia, at 530 S.E. 12th St., with Yard of the Month Award for July.
BUDGET: Finance Director Brian Carleton will explain the budget calendar for 2021 and City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello will explain the economic data and results of the recent city budget and services survey that was conducted.
FIRE DEPARTMENT: Vote on authorizing agreements with the city of Walla Walla and Walla Walla Fire District 4 for improvements to the fire training facility and maintenance agreement.
INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIR: Vote on proposed repairs at the non-pot pump at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at a cost of $17,000.
COVID-19 RELIEF: Consider a contract with Blue Mountain Action Council for the city to provide $20,000 in COVID-19 relief money in support of rental and utility assistance to residents of College Place.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Vote on an interlocal agreement with Walla Walla County and the cities of Walla Walla, Waitsburg and Prescott regarding the affordable housing sales tax credit.
PETITION: Consider a contract to assess Autumn Meadows Homeowners Association's petition for public assumption of private infrastructure.
TRANSPORTATION GRANT: Vote on an application for Transportation Improvement Board Urban Arterial Program grant funding.
PEDESTRIAN CROSSING: Discuss possible participation in a partnership with the city of Walla Walla on an improvement to the intersection of Myra Road and Garrison Village Way. College Place received several inquires from residents of the Villages of Garrison Creek on construction of a signal/pedestrian crossing to provide access across Myra Road.