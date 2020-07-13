College Place City Council’s tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/cpmeeting. call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748
There will be no public comment during the city’s virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
YARD: Present Troy and Christi Eggers, at 25 SE Eighth St., with Yard of the Month award for June.
NEW OFFICER: Police Chief Troy Tomaras will present Eric Adams as a fully commissioned officer for the College Place Police Department.
SEWER: Discuss southwest sewer environmental impacts, alternatives, costs and rate impacts presented by city engineer Robert Gordon.
NEW BOARD: Vote on creating a new board called the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board to advise city leaders on diversity and equity strategies and strengthen relationships among diverse groups and city government.
HISTORY BOOK: Vote on a proposal with Keokee Books to act as the publishing company for the upcoming book on the history of College Place. The book will be in honor of the city’s 75th year of incorporation. Services will cost between $22,838 and $25,121.
FLAG RESPONSE: Vote on a motion to order flags be flown at half-staff on each Monday for the duration of the COVID-19 city emergency and the coronavirus victims.
SPEED SIGNS: Members of the Utilities and Transportation Advisory Commission will recommend the city not post 25 mph signs on additional city streets and leave speed limit posting as it currently is in the city. Staff was originally requested to post speed limits from time to time on various streets within the city.
GUN POLICY: Discuss with Chief Tomaras about creating an ordinance to restrict the discharging of guns or firearms within city limits. The rule would be to prevent stray rounds from striking people or property and promote public safety.