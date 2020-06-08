College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.
Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748
There will be no public comment during the city’s virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of the meeting by email at lneissl@cpwa.us, or regular mail addressed to College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., “public comment” stated on the envelope. Comments also may be deposited in the City Hall drop box.
COVID-19 UPDATE: City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello will give an update on COVID-19.
EMERGENCY EXTENSION: Vote on extending the COVID-19 emergency declaration and align the timing with the Safe Start phase plan.
AUTUMN MEADOWS: Vote on a study to assess merits of Autumn Meadows Homeowners Association petition to assume private infrastructure.
TRAFFIC BOX ART: Vote on a traffic utility box wrap sponsorship project with P1FCU and ArtWalla. P1FCU is a new financial institution in the Valley with a location inside Walmart. They approached the city about sponsoring traffic utility box wraps throughout the city. A sponsorship of $8,000 was offered to pay for eight traffic control box wraps ($650 for wrap creation, $350 stipend for artist).
CARES FUNDS: Vote on community development and asset management service agreements with iWorQ Systems Inc. for $115,000 for the first three years and a subsequent annual amount of $32,000 until agreement is terminated. The asset management module would be paid for from Department of Health Grant funds. The Community Development portion is from the state Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security COVID-19 grant since it allows paperless permitting.
TRANSPORTATION PLAN: Discussion on the six-year Transportation Improvement Plan. Presentation by city engineer Robert Gordon.
SIGNATURE POLICY: Discussion on electronic signature policy. Presentation by Rea Culwell, who serves as the city attorney and prosecutor.