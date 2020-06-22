College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.
Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748
There will be no public comment during the city’s virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of the meeting by email at lneissl@cpwa.us, or regular mail addressed to College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., “public comment” stated on the envelope. Comments also may be deposited in the City Hall drop box.
LIBRARY UPDATE: Library update given by the Walla Walla County Rural Library District Executive Director Rhonda Gould.
TRANSPORTATION: Discuss and vote on the six-year Transportation Improvement Plan. Presentation by city engineer Robert Gordon.
SIGNATURE: Vote on an electronic signature policy.
INFRASTRUCTURE: Vote on purchase of screw conveyor screen from Parkson Corporation for $40,000.
INFRASTRUCTURE GRANT: Vote on acceptance of the Community Economic Revitalization Board initial offer of financial aid for the southwest sewer trunk line and lift station project.
BIKE GRANT: Vote on approving City Council support of a grant application into the Washington State Department of Transportation Pedestrian and Bicycle Grant Program to fund reconstruction of the 12th Street and Larch Avenue intersection.
CROSSWALK GRANT: Vote on approving City Council support of a grant application into the Washington State Department of Transportation Pedestrian and Bicycle Grant Program to fund improvements to the crosswalk in front of the College Place Post Office located at 500 S. College Ave.
SIDEWALK GRANT: Vote to support a Washington State Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Grant Application for the Safewalk College Place Project. This grant request would fund sidewalk construction on the south side of Northwest B Street between Northwest Evans and North College avenues, north side of Southwest Second Street between Southwest Academy Way and the midblock segment and Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest Bade and South College avenues. This project would fill existing sidewalk gaps.
NEW BOARD: Discussion of creating a Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board to advise the city on diversity and equity strategies and strengthen connections among diverse groups and with city government.