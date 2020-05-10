The College Place City Council’s regular meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.
Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748
There will be no public comment during the city’s virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of the meeting by email at lneissl@cpwa.us, or regular mail addressed to College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., “public comment” stated on the envelope. Comments also may be deposited in the City Hall drop box.
PLANNING: Appoint Wrandoll Brenes-Morua and Todd Reiswig to the Planning Commission.
LIONS PARK:Vote on submitting a Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program grant application for local parks to the State Recreation Conservation Office for the Lions Park Splash Pad and Park Improvements. Survey results from the Park Plan Update identified many new park amenities the community desires such as a splash pad, new playground equipment, soccer and baseball fields, walking paths and continued ADA upgrades. Total project cost ranges between $2 and $2.2 million.
ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Discuss whether to authorize submission of a Community Development Block Grant application to the state Department of Commerce to request $120,000 to fund 12 seats within the Walla Walla Valley Microenterprise Assistance Program for College Place residents.