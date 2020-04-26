The College Place City Council’s regular meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.
Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748
There will be no public comment during the city’s virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of the meeting by email at lneissl@cpwa.us, or regular mail addressed to College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., “public comment” stated on the envelope. Comments also may be deposited in the City Hall drop box.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION: Reappoint Stanley Green, Gary Peterson, Mike Denny and Terry Gottschall to the Historic Preservation Commission.
PARKS: Reappoint James Fry, Randy Grant and Tito Espinosa to the Parks, Arbor and Recreation Board.
YOUTH ADVISORY: Consider amending meeting times of the Youth Advisory Commission. Times during the summer months and the winter holiday when students are not in school will be reviewed.
COVID-19 LEGAL: City Attorney Rea Culwell will give an update on prosecution during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
WASTEWATER GRANT: Discuss and vote on applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant and loan program to fund a portion of the Southwest Wastewater Trunk Line and Lift Station. The estimated cost of the project is $7 million. The city has budgeted $5.5 million and appropriated $1.5 million. Grant proportions for this program range up to 75% of project cost.
ANNEXATIONS: Consider annexation of city-owned property for the new Southwest Sewer Lift Station improvements project; city-owned property to be used for Wastewater Treatment Plant operations; right of way of Mojonnier Road to accommodate the future right of way improvements to city standards as development occurs to the south; and State Route 125 right of way to reduce possible jurisdictional confusion in an emergency or law enforcement response scenario.
LIONS PARK: Consider submitting a land youth athletic facility grant application to the state recreation conservation office for the Lions Park renovation.
TRAFFIC: Vote to compensate DN traffic consultants for modeling three additional scenarios related to the Davis Street Extension for $4,000 with a 10% contingency for an amount of $4,400 or less. Consultants are exploring the ramifications of the Davis extension on College Avenue levels of service and traffic if the Davis Extension were to terminate at 12th Street, continue south to Mojonnier or not be constructed.
BUILDING: Vote on authorization and support of the Community Economic Revitalization Board’s application for the city-owned Flex/Light Industrial Conceptual Planning Study. The city is considering a planning grant request for $50,000 for a study to determine building schematics, ideal location and market for a city-owned flex/light-industrial building. The city lacks any idle built structures for this use and has to turn down a lot of end-users that would bring family-wage jobs to the community. The study would analyze the market and potential infrastructure investment needed to serve the project. If the grant is awarded it is likely the plan would not be conducted until 2021. The grant requires a 25% match for $16,667.