COVID-19: Consider adopting a proposed continuity of operations and continuity of government plan for the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Status update.
ANNEXATIONS: Informational presentation on the potential annexation of property on Mojonnier Road and State Route 125 for wastewater property and a wastewater lift station.
COVID-19: Virtual public hearing on COVID-19.
SIDEWALKS: Public discussion on the Community Development Block Grant 2020 application for sidewalk repairs around the College Avenue corridor from Rose Street to 13th Street. Apply for funding through the grant for the Safewalk College Place Project.
WATER: Consider a contract with L&M Truck Sales for the purchase of a water tender for $150,000.
STREET: Consider a contract with Central Washington Asphalt for $43,000 for the pre-leveling of Spitzenburg Street.
GRANT: Accept State Department of Natural Resources 2020 Community Forestry Assistance Grant for $19,913.04.
GRANT: Consider submission of a Land Water Conservation Fund grant application to the state Recreation Conservation Office for the Lions Park renovation.
SWIMMING: Consider extending annual renewal of recreational water facilities permit fees.
ACCESSIBILITY: Vote on interagency agreement between Washington state Employment Security Department and Walla Walla County. Employment Security has grant funds for work on the manual reception entrance door at SonBridge Community Center Medicaid dental clinic. In a separate agreement with SonBridge, the county would upgrade the door to an ADA-compliant door with electrical closing and opening using the grant money from Employment Security. Estimated cost is $3,000.
HEALTH: Approve 2020 local health improvement network agreement between Walla Walla County and Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health.
HOUSING: Approve agreement regarding the housing needs assessment between Walla Walla County and the city of Walla Walla.
COVID-19: Update of COVID-19 from Meghan DeBolt director of the Department of Community Health.
CORRECTIONS: Appoint individuals to the Walla Walla County Criminal Justice Treatment Account Panel.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:30 a.m.
BUDGET: Public discussion and adoption of a budget amendment resolution.
LIBRARY: Appoint a new Columbia County Rural Library Board member.