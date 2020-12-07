FEES: Consider adopting updated city fees and charges for 2021.
911: Consider adding a “misuse of the 911 emergency management system” ordinance to the College Place municipal code. Many cities have laws to enforce the misuse of 911, or texting a message to 911 (or alternative number when the 911 system is out or “down”), when no actual emergency or potential emergency exists and when the caller or message sender does not have a good faith basis to contact 911.
EVENTS: Vote on setting the official community events for fiscal year 2021.