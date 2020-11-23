CAPITAL FACILITIES: Public hearing on the six-year capital facilities plan. Vote whether to approve the plan.

BUDGET: Public hearing on the 2021 city budget.

EQUIPMENT: Consider adopting the six-year equipment replacement plan.

TECHNOLOGY: Vote on the six-year information technology plan.

PARKING: Decide on a set of parking regulations for Northeast Deccio Road. An advisory commission has recommended no parking be allowed on either side from the point where the road is 24-28 feet wide and from the section where it is 28-34 feet wide; parking should be allowed only on one side. After 34 feet in width, parking on both sides of the roadway would be permitted. The recommendation came after many resident complaints.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.