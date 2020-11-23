CAPITAL FACILITIES: Public hearing on the six-year capital facilities plan. Vote whether to approve the plan.
BUDGET: Public hearing on the 2021 city budget.
EQUIPMENT: Consider adopting the six-year equipment replacement plan.
TECHNOLOGY: Vote on the six-year information technology plan.
PARKING: Decide on a set of parking regulations for Northeast Deccio Road. An advisory commission has recommended no parking be allowed on either side from the point where the road is 24-28 feet wide and from the section where it is 28-34 feet wide; parking should be allowed only on one side. After 34 feet in width, parking on both sides of the roadway would be permitted. The recommendation came after many resident complaints.