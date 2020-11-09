WATER: Consider a second amendment to the Comprehensive Water System Plan Update with RH2 for $52,900.
COVID-19: Consider the purchase of two heart monitors to assist the fire department with COVID-19 responses.
GRANT: Vote on a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for seismic retrofit work. The grant would pay for an engineering analysis and implementation of seismic upgrades to the elevated water tower and more.
FEMA: Vote on a city agent for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazards Flood Mitigation Grant Program designating applicant agent.
LODGING TAX: Consider three requests for lodging tax funding, including $6,000 for a Utah marketing and data collection company proposing a push advertisement campaign three times in 2021; programming funding for Fort Walla Walla Museum at $3,500; and $10,000 for the city of College Place itself for additional infrastructure for the second year of the Light up the Avenue project.