LEVY: Hear a presentation and hold a public hearing on the 2020-21 revenues and property tax levy. Council will vote on whether to approve a proposed 1% increase.
BICYCLING: Vote whether to allow bicycles on sidewalks in the business district.
LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Consider adoption of the city's 2021 state and federal legislative agendas.
TREES: Vote on whether to permit the city administrator to sign a contract with community forestry consultants to create an Urban Forestry Management Plan for city park and federally classified roadway street trees.