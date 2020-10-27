LEVY: Hear a presentation and hold a public hearing on the 2020-21 revenues and property tax levy. Council will vote on whether to approve a proposed 1% increase.

BICYCLING: Vote whether to allow bicycles on sidewalks in the business district.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA: Consider adoption of the city's 2021 state and federal legislative agendas.

TREES: Vote on whether to permit the city administrator to sign a contract with community forestry consultants to create an Urban Forestry Management Plan for city park and federally classified roadway street trees.

